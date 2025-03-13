Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 164,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.