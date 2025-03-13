Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

