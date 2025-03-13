DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Trading Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.93). 305,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 246,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.70).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.