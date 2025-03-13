DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Trading Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.93). 305,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 246,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.67.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

