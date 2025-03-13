Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.