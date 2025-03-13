DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

