DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in PepsiCo by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.7 %

PEP stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

