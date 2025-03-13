DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,884 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,024. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

