DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $262.55 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.