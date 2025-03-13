DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.