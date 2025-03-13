DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,343,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

