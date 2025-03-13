DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

