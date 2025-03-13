DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

