DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

