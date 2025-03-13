Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,195 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

