Davis R M Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

