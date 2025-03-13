David Martin Harney Sells 9,300 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$484,931.76.

David Martin Harney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total transaction of C$26,721.58.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$51.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.44 and a twelve month high of C$54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

