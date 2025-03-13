Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

DAIO stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.90. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

