Daniel K. Mahoney Sells 1,000 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,027.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $214.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CRA International by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CRA International by 20.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on CRA International

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.