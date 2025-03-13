Dale Burks Sells 11,005 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

