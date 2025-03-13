Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,534 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 695,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,120,000. Amundi grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.84 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

