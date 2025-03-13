Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,269 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.94 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

