Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,777,000 after acquiring an additional 977,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after buying an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after buying an additional 356,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

SLG opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

