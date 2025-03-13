Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $6,821,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

