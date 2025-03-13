Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

