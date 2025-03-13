Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

