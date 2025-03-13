Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

