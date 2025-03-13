Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

