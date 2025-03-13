Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,772 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.45 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

