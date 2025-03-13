DA Davidson Weighs in on Toro’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 996,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 498,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Toro by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 373,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

