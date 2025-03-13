D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
D2L Stock Performance
Shares of DTLIF stock remained flat at C$11.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. D2L has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44.
About D2L
