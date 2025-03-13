D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of DTLIF stock remained flat at C$11.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. D2L has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

