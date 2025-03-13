D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 13.4% – Should You Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.60. 58,663,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 75,818,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.12.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $17,060,382.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,278,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,891,144.32. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $53,438,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 418,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $20,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

