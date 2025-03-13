D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. D-Wave Quantum updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 13.0 %

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,795,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,818,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,278,688 shares in the company, valued at $228,891,144.32. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181 in the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QBTS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

