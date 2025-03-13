CTS (NYSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 20050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get CTS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 608.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CTS by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.