Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $20,364.24 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,292.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,405,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

