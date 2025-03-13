Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $20,364.24 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,292.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.67.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
