CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $11,310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $346.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 679.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.