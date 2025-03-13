Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crocs has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

