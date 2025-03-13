Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Boosted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 1.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $39,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 80.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 263.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $118,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,580.84. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,028. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

