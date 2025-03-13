Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 698874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.20 ($1.90).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.69.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider William Floydd purchased 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £17,307.68 ($22,445.44). Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

