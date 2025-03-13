Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,640,933.38. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $3,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,508,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,925,280.08. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,496 shares of company stock worth $82,695,512. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRDO opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.87 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.