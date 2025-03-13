Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

