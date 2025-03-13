CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

