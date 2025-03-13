Costain Group (LON:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Costain Group Price Performance
COST traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 105.36 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 979,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.30. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £282.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.
Costain Group Company Profile
