Costain Group (LON:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.

COST traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 105.36 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 979,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.30. Costain Group has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £282.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

