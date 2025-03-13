Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.
Core Gold Company Profile
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
