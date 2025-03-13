Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,191 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

