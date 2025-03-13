Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

