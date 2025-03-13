Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213,557 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,104,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,494,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,924,000 after buying an additional 245,980 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $821,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

EXAS stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

