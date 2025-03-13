Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $63.20 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $63,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

HBM stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

