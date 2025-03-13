Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,615 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 126.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.80, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

