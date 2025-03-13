Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 147,294 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $55,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,224. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

