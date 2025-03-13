Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $6.88. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 113,436 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

